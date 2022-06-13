IPL Media Rights sold for Rs 43,050 cr

The IPL Media Rights auction for both TV and Digital has amounted to Rs 43,050 crore, according to sources. The total TV bid which is reported to have been won by Sony, has amounted to Rs 23,575 crore, while the bid for digital, amounting to around Rs 19,500 crore is still underway. The ad rates for TV will go up by 2.5 times.

It must be mentioned here that the winner of Package A (TV) can challenge the final bid for Digital (Package B).

(More details awaited)