IRCTC reduces frequency of Tejas due to COVID-19

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced a reduction in frequency of Tejas Express due to the coronavirus crisis. The railway body has reduced the frequency of the 82902/82901 ADI-MMCT-ADI Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express from present 5 days in a week to 3 days in a week from January 12 to February 10.



Train shall not be operational on Mondays and Wednesdays in each week from January 12 to February 10. “IRCTC Tejas Express train no. 82902/82901 (ADI-MMCT-ADI) will run only 3 days a week w.e.f. 12.01.2022 to 10.02.2022. Train will remain cancelled on Monday and Wednesday ,” the IRCTC said on its website.



Meanwhile, passengers can also claim refund if their travel gets cancelled due to coronavirus. In cases where a passenger is not fit for travelling due to COVID-19 symptoms, refund shall be processed through TDR. Passengers have to file the TDR within 10 days from the date of journey and send TTE certificate to IRCTC for processing the funds.



Ticket booking and cancellation facilities will not be available from 00:20 hours to 01:45 jours of January 12 due to maintenance activity. Train passengers have to compulsorily download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. The IRCTC will not provide blankets or any other linen for travellers although a take away bedroll kit is available in some trains on payment, as per an alert on its website.