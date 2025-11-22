IT employees, your salary must hit by the 7th: New labour code brings payday protection

IT and ITES employees in India have reason to breathe a sigh of relief: the new labour codes issued by the Press Information Bureau mandate salary disbursement by the 7th of every month, promise equal pay for equal work, and strengthen protections for gig, fixed‑term and platform workers.

The Indian government’s labour code for the IT/ITES sector mandates that salaries must be paid by the 7th of every month—ensuring greater transparency and trust in wage payments. The code further stipulates that there shall be no gender‑based pay disparity, and promotes equal pay for equal work. It also empowers women to work night shifts so they’re not deprived of higher‑wage opportunities.

Additionally, the industry‑specific code ensures timely resolution of harassment, discrimination and wage‑related disputes. Social security benefits will now cover fixed‑term, contract, gig and platform workers—groups officially recognised for the first time under the new framework. Mandatory appointment letters and the definition of platform workers have also been introduced.

More broadly, by consolidating 29 older labour laws, the government aims to streamline compliance, enhance worker protections and align India with international labour standards, according to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Director General Chandrajit Banerjee. He said the codes will promote better wages, stronger social security, improved workplace safety and a more predictable regulatory environment for both workers and industry.

The new codes extend far beyond IT: benefits include free annual health checks for hazardous‑industry and mine workers, and broader protections for MSME workers, plantation labour, beedi and cigar workers, and women and youth workers. Recognising and protecting fixed‑term employees, gig and platform workers marks a significant shift in India’s labour law landscape.