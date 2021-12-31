ITR filing going on smoothly, over 5.62 cr returns filed so far: Revenue Secy

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday informed that the income tax return (ITR) filing on the new IT portal is going on smoothly. By 3 pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total, he said during a press conference in New Delhi.

Bajaj also added that today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed. This year 60 lakh more returns have been filed.

To be sure, the extended deadline for individuals to file income tax (I-T) returns for the financial year 2020-2021 ends today, December 31.

During the conference, Bajaj said there is no proposal to extend the date for income tax return filing.

Taxpayers who have not e-verified their ITRs for the financial year 2019-20 can complete the verification process by February 28, 2022, as the income tax department has given a one-time relaxation to assessees.

According to law, an ITR, filed electronically without a digital signature, has to be verified electronically through Aadhaar OTP, or net banking, or code sent through demat account, pre-validated bank account and ATM within 120 days of filing the return.

Alternatively, taxpayers can send a physical copy of the ITR filed to the centralised processing centre (CPC) office in Bengaluru.

For the financial year 2019-20, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.