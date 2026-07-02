Japan bets ₹1 lakh crore on India: Manufacturing, AI and semiconductors lead 120 new India-Japan deals

Japan is significantly expanding its economic footprint in India, with investments worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore spread across manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, finance and digital infrastructure. The investment push comes alongside 120 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between India and Japan since August 2025, signalling that the bilateral relationship is evolving beyond trade into a broader technology and strategic partnership.

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The projects span multiple states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya, and reflect India's growing importance in Japan's efforts to diversify supply chains and strengthen economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Manufacturing continues to dominate

Manufacturing remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of Japanese investment.

Toyota is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Bidkin, with an annual production capacity of one lakh vehicles and the potential to create around 2,800 jobs. Suzuki is investing in a new manufacturing plant, land acquisition and research facilities, while Daikin is establishing an R&D centre in Haryana.

Heavy industry is also attracting large investments. JFE Steel, in partnership with JSW Steel, is investing around ₹160 billion in an integrated steelworks project, reinforcing Japan's long-term commitment to India's industrial growth.

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Semiconductor ecosystem

Semiconductors have emerged as one of the biggest themes in the latest phase of India-Japan cooperation.

Projects involving Fujifilm, Toho Koki, IIT Guwahati and other partners aim to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem through manufacturing, research and advanced technology collaboration.

The investments are expected to support India's ambition of becoming a global electronics manufacturing hub while reducing dependence on imported semiconductor components.

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AI and digital infrastructure

Technology collaboration is expanding well beyond hardware.

NTT Data and Persistent Systems are working together on next-generation telecom technologies, while Mitsubishi Electric is partnering on human capital development in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and security applications.

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NTT Data is also investing in submarine cable infrastructure, strengthening India's international digital connectivity and supporting growing demand for data centres and cloud services.

The two countries are also collaborating to develop a quantum technology ecosystem, highlighting their increasing focus on frontier technologies.

Sector Key Japanese Companies/Projects Investment/Development Manufacturing & Automobiles Toyota, Suzuki, Daikin New vehicle manufacturing plant, new manufacturing facility, R&D centre and industrial expansion Semiconductors Fujifilm, Toho Koki, IIT Guwahati, Gujarat projects Semiconductor manufacturing, research collaboration and ecosystem development Artificial Intelligence & Technology Mitsubishi Electric, Persistent Systems AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and human capital development Digital Infrastructure NTT Data Submarine cable infrastructure, telecom technologies and digital connectivity projects Green Energy Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, ACME, Suzuki Green methanol, green ammonia, renewable energy and biogas projects Steel & Heavy Industry JFE Steel–JSW Steel ₹160 billion investment in integrated steelworks Financial Services MUFG, SMBC ₹400 billion and ₹170 billion investments to strengthen India's financial ecosystem Research & Innovation Japanese universities, Indian institutes Joint R&D, technology transfer and skill development initiatives Geographic Focus Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam, Meghalaya Multiple manufacturing, technology and clean energy investments across states Overall Partnership India & Japan 120 MoUs signed since August 2025 and nearly ₹1 trillion investment pipeline

Green energy

Clean energy has become another important pillar of bilateral cooperation.

Japanese companies are investing in renewable energy, green methanol, green ammonia and biogas projects.

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Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and ACME are jointly developing a green methanol project, while another partnership aims to produce four lakh tonnes of green ammonia. Suzuki is also participating in a biogas project in Assam, supporting India's transition towards cleaner fuels.

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Economic ties

Japanese financial institutions continue to expand their India presence.

MUFG has announced investments worth ₹400 billion, while SMBC is investing around ₹170 billion, reflecting growing confidence in India's financial system and long-term growth prospects.

These investments are expected to improve access to capital for infrastructure, manufacturing and emerging businesses.

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A broader strategic partnership

The latest round of investments shows that India-Japan ties are no longer centred only on automobiles and industrial production.

Instead, cooperation is increasingly focused on strategic sectors such as semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, digital infrastructure, clean energy and advanced manufacturing. The signing of 120 MoUs in less than a year underscores the rapid expansion of the partnership.

For India, the nearly ₹1 lakh crore investment pipeline brings not only capital but also technology transfer, research collaboration and employment opportunities. As global companies continue to diversify supply chains, Japan's growing investments position India as a key manufacturing and technology partner in Asia, while reinforcing economic ties that increasingly extend well beyond conventional trade and investment.