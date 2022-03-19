Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over next 5 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Japan has decided to invest 5 trillion yen or Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over the next five years.

Addressing a joint press meet after meeting Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, who is on a vist to India, Modi said both the countries understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply.

"This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change," the prime minister said.

Kishida said that the situation in Ukraine was also discussed during his meeting with Modi. He called Russia's attack on Ukraine a serious matter as it has shaken international norms.

Kishida also said that unilateral attempts to change status quo using force should not be allowed. He called for India and Japan to keep working together for an open and free Indo-Pacific.

