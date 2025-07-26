Business Today
News
latest
economy
Jim Rogers says India may beat China, but only if Delhi gets one thing right

Rogers, co-founder of the Quantum Fund, said he has exited most equity markets except China and Uzbekistan. “I have not found another market that’s depressed but undergoing good change,” he said.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 26, 2025 7:11 AM IST
Jim Rogers says India may beat China, but only if Delhi gets one thing rightRogers expressed pessimism toward U.S. markets and is currently holding U.S. dollars—not out of confidence, but caution.

Veteran investor Jim Rogers says India could become “the new China”—or even better—if Delhi commits to pro-growth reforms, calling the country one of the most promising financial markets in the world.

In an interview with ET Now, Rogers lauded India’s potential, crediting its educated, ambitious population and growing market sophistication. “If Delhi has the right attitude,” he said, “India is going to take its place again as one of the most successful countries of the world.”

Despite foreign investors pulling back, domestic liquidity is keeping Indian markets buoyant. Rogers believes if the current trajectory continues, India could emerge as a global economic powerhouse. “It may be the new China. It may be better. Who knows?” he added.

Rogers, co-founder of the Quantum Fund, said he has exited most equity markets except China and Uzbekistan. “I have not found another market that’s depressed but undergoing good change,” he said, but noted he’s watching India closely. “If India goes down, I hope I’m smart enough to buy it again.”

On the broader equity outlook, Rogers expressed pessimism toward U.S. markets and is currently holding U.S. dollars—not out of confidence, but caution. “America is the largest debtor nation in history,” he said. “When the dollar surges again—because people are afraid of everything else—I hope I’m smart enough to sell.”

Still, he admitted uncertainty about where to move his capital next. “I don’t know another currency that can compete with the dollar,” he said. “If you do, send me a private email.”

Published on: Jul 26, 2025 7:11 AM IST
