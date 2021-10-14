JNPT registers 40.4% growth in container traffic during H1 FY22

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) recorded a 40.4 per cent growth in container traffic during the first half of the current fiscal year. The port handled 2,703,051 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the first half of this financial year, against 1,925,284 TEUs during the same period last fiscal.

The rail coefficient in the first half of FY21-22 was 18.04 per cent, informed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in an official statement. The total container traffic handled in September 2021 stood at 452,108 TEUs, an 18.86 per cent jump over the same month in FY21.

Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) crossed the 1 lakh TEUs mark in a month by handling 1,00,814 TEUs during September 2021, the highest ever TEUs handled since its inception, noted the ministry.

Commenting on the half-yearly performance, JPNT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said, "The Port has been undertaking various measures to ensure the port is at par with technologically advanced global ports."

"The recent flagging off of the dwarf container train services from JNPT is a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of EXIM cargo via double-stacked dwarf containers. This will provide the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs, while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at JNPT," he added.

JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL).

