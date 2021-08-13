June merchandise exports surge 47.34% to $32.46 billion

India’s June 2021 merchandise exports stood at $32.46 billion, recording an increase of 47.34 per cent over $22.03 billion from a year earlier and an increase of 29.7 per cent over $25.03 billion in June 2019, the trade data released by the government showed.

Imports rose over 96.33 per cent to $41.86 billion, with an increase of 2.03 per cent over $41.03 billion in June 2019, a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

India is thus a net importer in June 2021, with a trade deficit of $9.4 billion, widened by 1426.6 per cent over trade surplus of $0.71 billion in June 2020.

In June 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was $28.51 billion, registering a positive growth of 41.8 per cent over $20.11 billion last year. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-June 2021 surged 76.76 per cent from the same period last year to $82.45 billion.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2021 was $25.69 billion, with a positive growth of 38.53 per cent over $18.54 billion in June 2020.

Oil imports in June saw a 114.92 per cent increase to $10.68 billion. However, it was a negative growth of 4.72 per cent in comparison to $11.21 billion in June 2019. Non-oil imports was $31.19 billion, showing an increase of 90.68 per cent compared to $16.36 billion in June 2020.

The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver and precious metals) imports was $27.63 billion in June 2021, indicating a positive growth of 84.53 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $14.98 billion in June 2020.

The top commodity groups of export, which recorded positive growth during June 2021 from the previous year are Other Cereals (237.96%), Petroleum Products (105.2%), Man-made Yarn/Fabrics/Madeups etc. (81.62%), Gems and Jewellery (80.49%), and Meat, Dairy and Poultry Products (61.8%).

However, only 5 major commodity groups of export showed negative growth in June 2021 over June 2019. These are Cashew (-44.86%), Tea (-25.08%), Leather and leather manufactures (-21.0%), RMG of All Textiles (-18.76%), and Gems and Jewellery (-10.76%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are Sulphur &Unroasted Iron Pyrites (270.96%), Medicinal& Pharmaceutical products (132.19%), Vegetable Oil (118.87%), Pulses (110.75%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (70.88%), Metaliferrous ores and other minerals.

The top 5 commodity groups of import, which showed a fall in June 2021 over June 2019, are Silver (-97.16%), Gold (-64.04%), Project Goods (- 53.69), Cotton Raw & Waste (-51.03) and Newsprint (-45.05).

