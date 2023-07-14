June WPI inflation contracts sharply at 4.12%

India's wholesale price-based inflation continued to deflate for the third consecutive month, dropping to 4.12 per cent in June compared to a contraction of 3.48 per cent in May, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data on Friday.

On a month-on-month basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) experienced a deflation of 0.40 per cent in June.

The decline in inflation can be attributed to decreased prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, and textiles, according to a press release issued by the government.

Food index wholesale inflation contracted by 1.24 per cent in June year-on-year, following a contraction of 1.59 per cent in the previous month.

In June, the inflation rate for primary articles eased to 2.87 per cent. Within the food articles category, vegetable prices contracted by 21.98 per cent, while pulses and milk witnessed inflation rates of 9.21 per cent and 8.59 per cent, respectively.

Fuel and power inflation saw a significant reduction of 12.63 per cent in June.

The manufacturing sector experienced a contraction in inflation of 2.71 per cent in June, following a contraction of 2.97 per cent in May. However, on a month-on-month basis, inflation in manufactured products contracted by 0.50 per cent in both May and June.

Within the fuel and power category, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol, and high-speed diesel (HSD) saw deflation rates of 22.29 per cent, 16.32 per cent, and 18.59 per cent, respectively. Furthermore, crude petroleum inflation contracted by 32.68 per cent in June compared to the previous year.

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased to 4.81 per cent in June after hitting a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday. The retail inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6 per cent for the fourth consecutive month.

