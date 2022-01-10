Kashi Vishwanath Dham: PM Modi sends jute footwear for priests, others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as they are not allowed to wear footwear made out of leather or rubber in the temple premises.



These include priests, people performing seva, sanitation workers, security guards and others. The Prime Minister took this step so that they don’t have to stay barefoot during chilling cold, according to Government of India sources.



For the unversed, phase-1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham was inaugurated in December last year. Phase-1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore. It has been spread over an area of 5 lakh square feet while earlier premises were limited to around 3,000 square feet.



After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Modi had said that India is now stepping out of the influence and “inferiority” complex brought on it by centuries of slavery and asserted that the new corridor will give a decisive direction to the country and lead it to a bright future.



“Tyrants attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation with the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an Aurangzeb comes, a Shivaji also rises,” the Prime Minister had said.



(With inputs from Ashok Singhal)

