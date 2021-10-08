KV Subramanian steps down as India's Chief Economic Adviser

India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian announced on Friday that he is stepping down from his post. In a statement posted on social media, Subramanian explained that he has decided to return back to academia after completing his three-year tenure as the CEA to the Central Government. The government is yet to announce Subramanian's successor.

Subramanian said, "To get an opportunity to serve one's nation is an absolute privilege!"

I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving The Nation has been an absolute privilege 🙏and I have wonderful support and encouragement🙏. My statement: @PMOIndia @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NW5Y64kxJ6 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) October 8, 2021

"Being provided the opportunity to contribute during a period of tremendous uncertainty and epochal change has been the lucky icing on the cake. So, while being conscious of the enormous privilege bestowed on me, I will happily return back to serving the country as a researcher after fulfilling my three-year commitment," said Subramanian.

Subramanian also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their encouragement and support. "In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modiji," said Subramanian about the PM. "His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens," he added.

"The Hon'ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharamanji, who is a scholar at heart, has been instrumental in the Economic Surveys carrying their free spirit. Her feedback has been as committed as her support," noted Subramanian.

Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser to the government on December 7, 2018. He had succeeded Arvind Subramanian who had stepped down five months before Subramanian's appointment.

Before taking charge as CEA, Subramanian had been part of the expert committees for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Also Read: India poised for stronger growth on structural reforms, capex push: KV Subramanian

Also Read: Confident about LIC listing taking place by fourth quarter of this year: CEA K Subramanian