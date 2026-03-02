Lowest in five years: What 16.2% attrition really signals for 2026

India Inc’s talent churn has cooled to its lowest point in five years. Overall attrition fell to 16.2% in 2025, down from 17.7% in 2024 and 18.7% in 2023, marking a decisive return to pre-COVID stability, according to an Aon survey.

But this reset comes at a time when AI is reshaping roles, productivity metrics and hiring priorities raising a larger question about what stability now truly means.

“As overall attrition has eased to 16.2% in 2025, organisations are benefiting from a more stable workforce and reduced replacement pressure. At the same time, a gradual rise in involuntary attrition shows employers are being more selective about performance and skills, reshaping teams to stay competitive,” says Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Rewards Consulting Leader, Talent Solutions, India.

Yet the picture remains uneven. “Life Insurance and NBFCs highlight intense talent pressure while Chemicals, Engineering/Manufacturing and GCCs experience comparatively stable workforce,” adds Amit Otwani, Associate Partner, Talent Solutions, India.

A global c& India’s distinct pattern

What distinguishes India is the nature of exits. “Nearly 75% of attrition remains voluntary (people who are leaving for better opportunities), far higher than the 50-66% range in major global markets,” Otwani notes. Historically stronger salary increments averaging around 9% year-on-year and persistent demand–supply gaps in critical skills have sustained mobility.

Even so, voluntary attrition has eased from 13.4% to 12%, signalling what Otwani describes as a softer job market. Employers now have greater room for targeted hiring and wage-cost stabilisation.

Cooling market or calculated talent stability?

The drop to 16.2% is not purely a triumph of engagement strategy, cautions Namita Adavi, Partner at Zinnov, a global management and strategy consultancy firm.

In an AI-disrupted environment, employees are making calculated decisions. As enterprises redefine automation boundaries and redraw role structures, external mobility can feel riskier.

“Companies are being more deliberate about who they hire and where they deploy talent, creating a more stable core. Professionals recognise that deep domain knowledge and cross-functional capabilities are becoming premium assets in an AI-first enterprise. Staying on allows them to build defensible capability rather than chase incremental salary gains,” Adavi says.

Kapil Joshi, CEO of Quess IT Staffing echoes the cautionary undertone. “A more cautious mindset has set in among employees when it comes to switching roles. At the same time, retention strategies have strengthened, internal mobility expanded, merit-based pay sharpened and long-term incentives reinforced.”

Is 16% the new healthy baseline?

If the market has moved from volatility to balance, the next question is whether this level is sustainable. For Joshi, 16.2% signals a transition into a more measured phase.

“For 2026 and beyond, attrition is projected to ease further to around 13-14%, offering companies greater visibility on workforce planning and tighter cost control,” he says.

Sector differences remain pronounced. “IT services may operate around 13-15%, GCCs are at historic lows near 12.6%, while high-growth sectors like e-commerce could remain elevated at 25-28%. Overall, 13-16% appears to be emerging as a healthy baseline for India Inc, supporting steady growth without the disruption seen in earlier years,” Joshi notes.

Pent-up mobility, the next spike?

Joshi says that nearly six in 10 millennials remain open to new opportunities, suggesting underlying pressure beneath the surface calm.

If economic confidence rebounds, particularly in AI-led domains and GCC expansion, attrition could temporarily rise toward 18-20%. However, a return to the extreme churn of 2021-22 appears unlikely.

From hiring aggression to hiring discipline

The pandemic-era talent war was defined by velocity. In 2022, Adavi notes, nearly one in three open roles saw external fulfilment at a 29% annualised hiring velocity, fuelling compensation inflation and job-hopping cycles.

“Hiring is now sharper, lateral, skill-led and aligned to productivity outcomes,” says Adavi. The shift is from volume to “value density per hire.”

Joshi adds that automation leverage, role rationalisation and internal upskilling are replacing reflexive headcount growth. Each hire is increasingly evaluated for long-term capability contribution, not short-term scale.

Reinventing retention: Architecture over perks

The most durable retention gains are emerging not from surface-level engagement levers but from structural redesign.

At Publicis Sapient, the focus has shifted from role filling to capability building, says Rishi Bhatnagar, VP and Head of Talent Acquisition and Staffing (India and APAC).

“When you hire for trajectory, learning agility and problem-solving depth, people stay because the organisation expands their relevance,” he explains.

“Distributed delivery models allow high-value work to travel to teams rather than forcing teams to relocate, reducing friction and improving continuity,” he adds.

Exposure to AI, data and transformation programmes ensures progression is earned through outcomes, not formal training alone, he notes.

At ZEISS India, retention has similarly been strengthened through inclusive workforce design and closer alignment between hiring practices and organisational needs, says Santana Ramakrishnan, Chief Human Resources Officer.

A landmark shift at the G6 factory unit now 55% women after more than a decade of being exclusively male underscores a deeper cultural transition.

“Stricter evaluation frameworks now flag frequent job changes and encourage longer-term career commitments,” Ramakrishnan notes, adding that AI adoption and succession planning are becoming central to workforce strategy.

From stability to responsiveness

Workforce stability alone is not competitive advantage in an AI-accelerated economy.

“Attrition may have normalised, but volatility has not,” Bhatnagar says. The differentiator is responsiveness, the ability to redeploy, reskill and recompose teams faster than market shifts.

Roles are being redesigned around Human-plus-AI collaboration. “Enduring capabilities such as learning velocity, systems thinking and cross-domain fluency are gaining prominence over static technical depth,” she adds.

“Early-career professionals are moving from task execution toward problem framing. Mid-career talent is supervising intelligent workflows. Senior leaders are rearchitecting operating models around hybrid teams rather than hierarchies,” Bhatnagar explains.

Competitive advantage, she adds, will belong not to organisations that adopted tools fastest, but to those that redesigned how talent learns and evolves.