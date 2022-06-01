LPG, ATF, and kerosene prices revised from June 1; check the latest rates here 

State-backed oil marketing companies have revised the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel, and kerosene (non-PDS) from Wednesday. Prices of all three have been reduced drastically.

Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders went down by Rs 135 per kg in Delhi to Rs 2,219 per cylinder. Previously, a 19-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 2,354 in the national capital. A 19-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 2,171 in Mumbai, Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, and Rs 2,373 in Chennai.

Prior to this revision, a 19-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 2,306 in Mumbai, Rs 2,454 in Kolkata, and Rs 2,507 in Chennai.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

Talking of jet fuel prices for domestic airlines, they have gone down to Rs 1,21,475.74 per kl in Delhi; Rs 1,20,306.99 per kl in Mumbai; Rs 1,26,360.98 per kl in Kolkata, and Rs 1,25,725.36 per kl in Chennai.

ATF cost for international airlines on domestic run stands at $1,181.86 per kl in Delhi; $1,178.61 per kl in Mumbai; $1,221.95 per kl in Kolkata and $1,177.20 per kl in Chennai.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

After the recent revision, the price of kerosene (non-PDS) is Rs 1,11,814.23 per kl in Delhi; Rs 1, 21,245 per kl in Mumbai; Rs 1,15,263.23 per kl in Kolkata and Rs 1,15,463 per kl in Chennai.

Kerosene prices were last revised on May 22. After this revision, the fuel cost Rs 1,16,982 per kl in Delhi, Rs 1,26,732 per kl in Mumbai, Rs 1,20,443.43 per kl in Kolkata and Rs 1,20,371.80 per kl in Chennai.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

Global oil prices

Oil prices went up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after the European Union agreed to a phased ban on Russian oil imports and China relaxed its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Once adopted, these sanctions will be phased in six months and on refined products over eight months. This embargo, however, exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

Brent crude for August delivery went up by 78 cents or 0.7 per cent at $116.38 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 63 cents or 0.6 per cent to $115.30 per barrel, news agency Reuters reported.