LPG, ATF prices slashed in Delhi from today; check latest rates here 

Prices of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder have been reduced by Rs 36 in Delhi today. After this revision, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976 in the national capital versus Rs 2,012.50, news agency ANI reported.

LPG cylinder prices were last revised on July 6 as 19 kg commercial cylinder prices were decreased by Rs 8.50. After this revision, a 19 kg cylinder costs Rs 2,012.50 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,972.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,177.50 in Chennai.

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 36 from today. With this latest reduction, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50. — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel have also gone down by 12 per cent. Currently, ATF costs Rs 1,21,915.57 pr kl in Delhi, Rs 1,28,425.21 per kl in Kolkata, Rs 1,20,875.86 per kl in Mumbai and Rs 1,26,516.29 per kl in Chennai for domestic airlines.

For domestic airlines on international run, ATF costs stand at $1,161.28 per kl in Delhi, $1,201.42 per kl in Kolkata, $1,157.52 per kl in Mumbai and $1,156.67 per kl in Chennai.

The downward revision in ATF prices comes weeks after the Central government cut a windfall tax on shipments of diesel and aviation fuel by Rs 2 per litre. The centre also slashed taxes on domestically produced crude to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

Jet fuel makes up almost 40 per cent of the cost of running an airline in India. While ATF costs are revised on the first and the 16th of every month, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily on the basis of equivalent rates in the international market.

(With agency inputs)