LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur Advertisement 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 28

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 28

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced the "biggest oil deal in world history", under which the United States will gain majority control of over 65 million barrels of proven crude oil in Venezuela. The agreement was negotiated under Trump's direction by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in coordination with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and private-sector partners.

“This Historic Transaction MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves, greatly increases our Oil Supply, and will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the future,” Trump said on the impact of the transaction.

BREAKING NEWS: The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY! At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected… pic.twitter.com/lLl44Fp7cs — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 28, 2026

MUST READ: Missed August 23 LPG e-KYC deadline? Oil firms extend Aadhar verification window till August 31

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While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia remains the country’s largest crude oil supplier. India bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes.

Venezuelan crude has also become an increasingly important part of India’s supply diversification since the start of the year, although the scope for further increases is limited by the crude's characteristics and refinery configurations.

India imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August. UAE crude supplies to India have remained comparatively resilient despite the regional disruption, supported by the country’s pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah and offshore and ship-to-ship logistics that can operate outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Overall, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain tied to supply uncertainty, even as the government pushes PNG adoption and India reshapes its energy sourcing mix.