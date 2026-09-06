LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ | MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1; check revised rates
Recently, IGL raised the price of CNG in Delhi by ₹3.89 per kg, citing a sharp rise in international LNG prices after the renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. The increase, effective from August 29, takes the CNG price in Delhi to ₹86.98 per kg from ₹83.09 per kg earlier.
In Delhi, the latest increase takes the cumulative rise in CNG prices this year to nearly ₹10 per kg. Delhi CNG was priced at ₹77.09 per kg at the beginning of the year. It was raised by ₹6 per kg in four instalments in the second half of May, taking the price to ₹83.09 per kg before the last hike. Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes such as VAT.
DON'T MISS | More homes to get PNG connection? Centre's incentive scheme kicks off from Sept 1. Check details
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on September 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
Govt looks to diversify
To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.
DO CHECKOUT | China’s oil use drops sharply: Expert says EV shift is changing global energy demand
At least 17 crude oil and gas ship-to-ship transfers (at least 24 million barrels) took place on September 4 in the Gulf of Oman, according to maritime tracking service TankerTrackers.
It also identified "many more oil-laden tankers waiting for a dance partner in those waters. It appears that the dance floor itself is the limitation. It's getting quite crowded and port services are kept busy around the clock to ensure smooth and safe transfers."
"In addition, we spotted at least 7.25 million barrels, along with two more LNG tankers, assembling to transit the SoH into the GoO under the protection of US CENTCOM," the maritime tracker said in a social media post.
We’ve now tagged 17 crude oil and gas (LNG & LPG) ship-to-ship transfers which took place yesterday (2026-09-04) in the Gulf of Oman. At least 24 million barrels were being exchanged.— TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) September 5, 2026
We also identified many more oil-laden tankers waiting for a dance partner in those waters. It… pic.twitter.com/kJQ3QGCu3W