LPG cylinder prices again hiked by Rs 25; check out latest rates

Oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) have jacked up the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. Before today's hike, cooking gas rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 in July as well while rates were kept unchanged for May and June.

After this hike, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder now costs Rs 859.50 in Delhi and Mumbai versus Rs 834.50 in July. A non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder now costs Rs 886 in Kolkata while it costs Rs 875.50 in Chennai. These rates are effective from August 17, 2021.

Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 859.50. Earlier on July 1st, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50. New rates are effective from 17th August. — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

Indian households get maximum 12 LPG cylinders annually at subsidised rates. While purchasing, you have to buy these cylinders at full price and the subsidy later gets credited into the customer’s bank account by the government.

OMCs decide the prices of LPG cylinders in India (cooking and commercial). The subsidies on LPG cylinders are determined by factoring in fluctuations in average global LPG prices and foreign exchange rate.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Randeep Singh Surjewala and the party’s national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohammed took aim at the BJP-led government over the rising LPG prices. Surjewala called the surge in LPG prices “an attack of the Modi government” on the budget of Indian households.

“Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 25 a cylinder, to cost Rs 859 in Delhi NCR. Between Jan 1 and Aug 17, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 165. Whether it is petrol diesel or LPG, the common man is being looted from all sides by the callous BJP government,” Dr Shama Mohamed tweeted.

