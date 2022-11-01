LPG prices slashed, ATF rates increased from Nov 1; check latest prices here 

Rates of commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders have been lowered across major metro cities. Cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 115.5 in Delhi, Rs 116.5 in Chennai, Rs 115.5 in Mumbai and Rs 113 in Kolkata respectively.

According to the IOCL website, a 19 kg cylinder costs Rs 1,744 in Delhi, Rs 1,893 in Chennai, Rs 1,696 in Mumbai and Rs 1,846 in Kolkata after today’s revision. Revised prices will come into effect from Tuesday.

Commercial gas cylinder prices were last revised on October 1. Prices of commercial cylinders were slashed by Rs 25.5 per 19-kg cylinder then. A 19 kg cylinder cost Rs 1,859.50 in Delhi, Rs 2,009.50 in Chennai, Rs 1,811.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,959 in Kolkata.

While commercial LPG prices have decreased, there is some unwelcome news for travellers. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel prices have been hiked after the recent revision in rates.

Jet fuel prices for domestic airlines stand at Rs 1,20,362.54 per kilolitre in Delhi, Rs 1,27,023.83 per kilolitre in Kolkata, Rs 1,19,266.36 per kilolitre in Mumbai and Rs 1,24,998.48 per kilolitre in Chennai.

ATF prices for domestic airlines on international airlines, on the other hand, are $1,103.37 per kilolitre in Delhi, $1,142.04 per kilolitre in Kolkata, $1,099.88 per kilolitre in Mumbai and $1,098.59 per kilolitre in Chennai.

Prior to this, ATF prices were slashed by 4.5 per cent on October 1. Jet fuel price stood at Rs 1,15,520.27 per kilolitre in Delhi after this.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Morbi today; chairs high-level meeting on Morbi bridge collapse