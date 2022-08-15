‘Major contribution of railways, telecom, Digital India towards developed India’, says Ashwini Vaishnaw 

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said today that railways, telecom and Digital India will be major contributors towards a strong and developed India. He was speaking after unfurling the flag at his residence.

Vaishnaw said, “You heard PM say what kind of India do we make by 2047 and how we have to make a developed nation in the 25-year Amrit Kaal. There’ll be a major contribution of railways, telecom, Digital India… Together we’ll make a strong, developed India.”

#WATCH | Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "You heard PM say want kind of India do we make by 2047 & how we have to make a developed nation in the 25-yr amrit kaal. There'll be a major contribution of Railways, Telecom,Digital India...Together we'll make a strong, developed India" pic.twitter.com/V09FQbKD3D — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the ‘panchpran’ that the country needs to focus on during his speech at the Red Fort. This includes moving forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India, erasing all traces of servitude, being proud of our legacy, strength of unity and duties of citizens including the PM and CMs.

Also read: 75 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE BRITAIN'S ROYAL LOOT OF INDIA

He said despite all the challenges it faced, India forged a way ahead, and moved in all spheres. India’s economic, social and political development has been its ultimate test.

He said, “When we attained freedom there were many skeptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special.”

The Prime Minister also attacked corruption, nepotism and dynasty politics in his Independence Day 2022 address. PM Modi said, “Today, the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace.”

Also read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi shares 5 mantras to follow in the coming years

Also read: Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi concludes speech; attacks corruption, nepotism