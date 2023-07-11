'Major milestone': IT Dept says 2 crore ITR filing mark reached 9 days earlier than last year

The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Tuesday said that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24 till July 11, 2023. This is nine days earlier than the same period last year.
“We are happy to inform that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 11th of July this year as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till 20th of July last year," said the IT Department in a tweet from its official account.
"Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort," the government agency added.
The tax regulator also urged taxpayers who have not yet filed their ITRs to do so at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush. The last date to file ITRs for AY2023-24 is July 31, 2023.
The IT Department has made it easier for taxpayers to file their ITRs online. The ITR forms can be filed through the ITD's website or through the e-filing portal.
Taxpayers can also file their ITRs through the ITD's mobile app. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.
The ITD has also set up help-desks across the country to assist taxpayers who are facing difficulty in filing their ITRs.
The tax regulator said that it is committed to providing taxpayers with a hassle-free filing experience. The ITD has also said that it will take action against those who fail to file their ITRs on time.
