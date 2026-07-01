Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
Major relief: US lifts sanctions on four Indian firms accused of aiding Russia

Major relief: US lifts sanctions on four Indian firms accused of aiding Russia

The four firms had been sanctioned by Washington over their alleged involvement in exports to Russian entities

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026 1:07 PM IST
Major relief: US lifts sanctions on four Indian firms accused of aiding RussiaUS lifts sanctions on four Indian firms accused of aiding Russia

The United States (US) has removed four Indian companies from its sanctions list, reversing restrictions that had been imposed over allegations that they supplied advanced technology and equipment to support Russia's military-industrial base, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Don't Miss: 'Never seen so many tankers': India's Russian crude imports may hit record high in June

Advertisement

The companies - Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings, and New Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited - have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, according to details shared by the US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday.

The four firms had been sanctioned by Washington over their alleged involvement in exports to Russian entities.

Galaxy Bearings Ltd was sanctioned in October 2024 after the US accused it of exporting dozens of high-priority dual-use items, including roller bearings and roller assemblies, to Russian entities.

Must Read: 'They do not ever pay’: Book reveals Trump laughed off Vance’s India peacekeeping idea for Ukraine

Advertisement

Shaurya Aeronautics Private Ltd had been sanctioned for allegedly sending shipments of radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus, radio remote control apparatus, and electrical apparatus to Russia.

RRG Engineering Technologies was accused by the US of sending more than 100 shipments of microelectronics to Arteks Limited Company, a Russia-based entity listed under US sanctions.

Lokesh Machines, meanwhile, had been accused of supplying dozens of shipments of machine tools to various Russian manufacturing companies.
 

Published on: Jul 1, 2026 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today