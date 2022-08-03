Man caught hiding Rs 15 lakh in papad packets, spice boxes at Delhi airport

An Indian man who was on his way to Bangkok has been held by the Delhi airport authorities for carrying US dollars hidden in boxes of spices and ‘papad’ packets.

The Bangkok-bound man was found in possession of Rs 15.5 lakh, concealed within layers of ‘papad’ packets and spice boxes.

The man was caught during the security checks at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 5am.

A total of $19,900 or Rs 15.5 lakh at current value was found from the passenger’s luggage.

The man was offloaded from his Air Vistara flight and handed over to the customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. He could not furnish a valid authorisation for carrying such a big amount of foreign currency, the officer said.

