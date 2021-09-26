Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to get vaccinated, follow Covid-safety rules during festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'. In the 81st Edition of the monthly radio broadcast, PM Modi urged people to get vaccinated and to abide by COVID-19 safety protocol during the upcoming festive season. The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of cleanliness, rivers and urged people to buy local khadi products.

On COVID-19 safety guidelines during festive season

PM Modi urged the citizens to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines during the festive season. "Festivals are approaching, we have to continue our fight with Covid," he said. PM Modi added, "....No one should be devoid of this 'Suraksha Chakra', protocols should be followed".

The Prime Minister also urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as encourage others to get inoculated. "We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Commenting on India's vaccination achievements, PM Modi said, "Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally".

On importance of rivers

PM Modi spoke about the importance of rivers during his address to the nation. "September is an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised those who have committed themselves to conserving rivers in the country. "Naga river in Tamil Nadu had dried up, but due to the initiatives by the rural women, and active public participation the river was brought to life, and to this day there is plenty of water in the river," he said.

"In Bihar and other regions of the East, the great festival of Chhatth is celebrated. I hope that keeping the Chatth Pooja in mind, preparations for cleaning and repairing riverbanks and Ghats would have commenced: A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign," PM Modi conveyed to the nation.

On importance of cleanliness

During his address, the Prime Minister said, "Bapu [Mahatma Gandhi] was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence."

On the topic of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi also urged citizens to buy khadi products in order to help local craftsmen under his 'vocal for local" initiative. "Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour," PM Modi said.

