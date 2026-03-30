Manufacturing lifts output: India's industrial growth rises to 5.2% in February

India's industrial production grew 5.2 per cent in February, driven by an improvement in manufacturing, according to data released by the National Statistics Office on Monday.

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The factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 2.7 per cent in February 2025, the data showed, indicating a year-on-year acceleration.

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Manufacturing, which carries the highest weight in the index, recorded a growth of 6 per cent in February, compared with 2.8 per cent in the same month last year.

Mining output growth also improved, rising to 3.1 per cent from 1.6 per cent a year earlier. Power generation, however, showed slower growth, expanding by 2.3 per cent in February, down from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

The NSO also revised January 2026 industrial growth upwards to 5.1 per cent, from a provisional estimate of 4.8 per cent released earlier this month.

Despite the uptick in February, industrial activity has remained broadly steady over the financial year. During the April-February period of FY26, industrial production growth stood at 4.1 per cent, unchanged from the same period a year earlier.