Mehul Choksi fears that he might be coerced, kidnapped again and taken to Guyana

Fugitive diamantaire and PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi is fearful that he could be kidnapped again and may be taken to Guyana. Choksi told news agency ANI that he was taken away from Guyana in an unlawful and illegal manner.

“I may be coerced and kidnapped once again, and taken to Guyana, where there is a strong Indian presence, which may be utilised to spirit me away in an unlawful and illegal manner,” Choksi said. He added that he is currently confined to his house in Antigua and that his poor health does not allow him to move much.

“I’m seeking help for the disastrous state of my mental health as I am consumed by constant fear, numbed by the shock of my experiences in the past few months. I am unable to step outside my house despite my doctors’ recommendations and I seek to avoid the limelight at all costs now. My poor health doesn’t allow me to go and do anything,” he further told the news agency.

He added that his lawyers are fighting cases in Antigua and Dominica and that he has complete faith that he will emerge victorious as he is an Antiguan citizen who was allegedly kidnapped, abducted and taken against his will. “It is a matter of the record the extent to which certain governments are willing to go to secure my presence, but I repose full faith in the legal systems of commonwealth countries and I’m sure that justice will prevail in the end,” Choksi said in a veiled attack against the ruling dispensation in India.

The diamantaire, who is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, went missing from Antigua on May 23 this year after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. The Dominican police accused Choksi of illegal entry after he escaped Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India. The Dominican High Court granted Choksi bail on medical grounds on July 12 this year.

(With agency inputs)

