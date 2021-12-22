MeitY to probe Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 'children's Insta accounts hacked' allegations

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has taken cognisance of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegations that her children’s Instagram accounts have been hacked by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. She had also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government is tapping phones of opposition leaders. MeitY has ordered a probe into the Congress General Secretary’s allegations. This probe will be led by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the MeitY.

“My children’s Instagram accounts have also been hacked. Does this government not have any other work to do?,” Vadra had said while speaking to reporters. Vadra is, however, not the first politician to level these allegations against the Yogi Adityanath government in India’s most populous state.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also said that phone calls of opposition leaders are being tapped and their conversations being recorded. “All our phones are being tapped and our conversations being recorded. All the phones in our party office are being listened to; the CM himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them,” Yadav said.

He further said that the current dispensation has misused several agencies via raids to persecute Samajwadi Party leaders. “Till now, these institutions were for those who are in power. However, the government is using them to make sure the SP does not form the next government,” he said.

Yadav’s allegations did not go unnoticed as UP CM Yogi Adityanath was quick to respond. “Probably, Akhilesh did something similar when he was in power. So now, he is accusing others,” the UP CM said.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

