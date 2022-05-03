Merchandise exports see 24% rise to $38.19 bn in April: Commerce Ministry

India’s merchandise exports reached $38.19 billion in April, an increase of 24.22 per cent over $30.75 billion in April 2021. Non-petroleum exports recorded on-year growth of 12.32 per cent in April 2022.

Non-petroleum exports stood at $30.46 billion in April 2022 whereas, in April 2021, they stood at $27.12 billion. Gems and jewellery exports stood at $3,307 million in April, a fall of 2.11 per cent from $3,379 million in April 2021.

Petroleum products (113.21 per cent), electronic goods (64.04 per cent) and chemicals (26.71 per cent) also saw a high increase in exports in April 2022. Drugs and pharmaceutical-related exports stood at $1,966.98 million in April, a rise of 3.93 per cent from $ 1,892.58 million in the year ago period.

Rice exports stood at $768.09 million, an on-year decline of 14.24 per cent from $895.60 million in April 2021. Total exports of the top 10 commodity groups stood at $30,533.65 million, a 27.96 per cent growth from $23,861.82 million.

On the other hand, merchandise imports stood at $58.26 billion in April, an increase of 26.55 per cent over $46.04 billion in April 2021.

The value of non-petroleum imports stood at $38.75 billion in April and registered a growth of 9.87 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $35.27 billion in April 2021.

Non-oil, non-gold, silver and precious metals imports stood at $34.43 billion in April, a growth of 29.68 per cent from $26.55 billion in April 2021. The trade deficit in April stood at $20.07 billion.

Vegetable oil imports stood at $1,721.77 million during the month, a rise of 33.56 per cent from $1,289.13 million in April 2021. Total imports for the top 10 major commodity prices stood at $47,046.66 million, a 29.89 per cent surge from $36,221.55 million in April 2021.

