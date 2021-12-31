MHA extends validity of FCRA registration certificates till March 31

Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the validity of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration certificates up to March 31 next year or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier, as per the latest MHA order.

“In continuation to Ministry of Home Affairs’ Public Notice No. II/21022/23(22)/2020-FCRA-III, dated 30th September, 2021 regarding extension of the validity of FCRA registration, the Central Government, in public interest, has decided to extend validity of FCRA registration certificates upto 31st March 2022 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier,” the circular read.

It further said that this is applicable for those applications that are – (a) FCRA registration certificates of such entities is expiring between the period of 29th September 2020 and 31st March 2022; and (b) entities that have applied/apply for renewal on FCRA portal before expiry of certificate of registration in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

The MHA circular also said that all the FCRA registered associations are advised to note that an application for renewal of certificate of registration is rejected if the validity of the certificate “shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign funds or utilise the foreign contribution received.”

