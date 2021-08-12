Microsoft, SAP India to skill over 60,000 women in AI, cloud computing, web design

Microsoft and SAP India have launched a joint skilling programme called TechSaksham to empower young women students from underserved communities in order to build a career in technology. The companies aim to skill more than 60,000 women students in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web design and digital marketing.

The programme will partner with AICTE Training and Learning Academy and State Collegiate Education departments to support the professional development of faculty at participating institutes. The initiative aims to train 1,500 teachers in the first year of implementation. Each teacher will be equipped to support over 50 students in a year, in turn impacting as many as 75,000 students.

TechSaksham will be implemented by Edunet Foundation who will enable women graduating in sciences, engineering, computer applications, and vocational studies to develop future-ready skills. The curriculum of the programme will help students understand the application of technology and activity-based engagements. They will also get an opportunity to showcase their work to local business leaders and experts.

TechSaksham will directly train 2,000 students across India for employment in tech related fields, support students with internships, jobs and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities, build capacity by training 1,500 teachers and establish five nodal centers, and drive students towards innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial mindset.

After the first year of the programme, select teachers and institutes will be identified to establish a nodal center in each target geography, which will eventually drive outreach to regional institutions and motivate students and teachers to participate in the program.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE said that training of more than 60,000 women and certification to more than 1,000 women faculty will bring big ticket changes not only in employability of graduates but will encourage many more students to start their startup journey.

SAP India President Kulmeet Bawa said that they aim to build an ‘equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace of tomorrow’.

“As we rapidly move towards a digital economy, the skills of the future will look very different from the skills that are needed today. Digital fluency will not just be a competitive advantage but a necessity to qualify for jobs. This requires a massive effort to skill India’s talent and workforce,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

