Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
economy
Minimal toll revenue impact expected from FASTag annual pass: Crisil

Minimal toll revenue impact expected from FASTag annual pass: Crisil

The government’s new FASTag annual pass—officially announced this week—is designed to allow unlimited travel on selected national highways for a fixed annual fee, easing the payment process for high-usage private vehicle owners.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025 7:05 PM IST
Minimal toll revenue impact expected from FASTag annual pass: CrisilFASTag-based Annual Pass of Rs 3,000 will be effective from August 15, 2025.

The introduction of the annual toll pass will enhance convenience for travelers by streamlining passage through toll plazas,” says Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Senior Director & Global Head, Consulting, Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics, welcoming the government's new FASTag-based annual pass initiative.

Padmanabhan added that while the average private vehicle travels about 10,000 km annually, much of it occurs outside national highways, so the direct financial impact on toll operators is likely to be minimal. However, the benefits for travelers and overall road efficiency are substantial. “For frequent travelers who use toll roads for more than 2,500 to 3,000 km annually, the pass offers significant cost savings and added convenience, making long-distance travel more seamless,” he said.

Advertisement

The government’s new FASTag annual pass—officially announced this week—is designed to allow unlimited travel on selected national highways for a fixed annual fee, easing the payment process for high-usage private vehicle owners. The move is part of a broader push to decongest toll plazas, improve operational efficiency, and incentivize digital tolling via FASTag.

Experts believe the pass could lead to smoother traffic patterns and reduced wait times at toll booths, especially during peak travel seasons and holiday weekends.

Published on: Jun 18, 2025 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today