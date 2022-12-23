More than 80 crore people will get free foodgrains till Dec 2023

More than 80 crore people will now get free foodgrains under National Food Security Act. They will not have to pay a single rupee to get food grains til December 2023. Government will spend around Rs 2 lakh crore per year on this, said Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

"Government has decided to make distribution of ration under National Food Security Act free for 81.3 crore poor for one year. Making ration free under National Food Security Act will cost about Rs 2 lakh crore, Centre will bear the cost," said Goyal about the Union Cabinet decision.

The government had said last week that India has sufficient food grain stocks under the central pool to meet the requirement under the National Food Security Act and its other welfare schemes as well as for additional allocation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). In a statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that about 159 LMT of wheat will be available on January 1 2023, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 LMT. Around 182 LMT of wheat is available in the central pool as on December 12.