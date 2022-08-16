Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from tomorrow

Mother Dairy will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR region with effect from August 17 due to rise in several input costs (procurement and feed and fodder costs).

After this hike, full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre from Wednesday. Prices of toned milk will reach Rs 51 per litre whereas double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk will cost Rs 53 per litre. Bulk vended milk (token milk) will now cost Rs 48 per litre.

The company said that the surge in farm prices has only been partially passed onto the consumers. It noted, “The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders- consumers and farmers.”

Mother Dairy mentioned that farm prices of raw milk have gone up by 10 per cent to 11 per cent in the last five months.

Mother Dairy is not the only company to raise milk prices as its competitor Amul or Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has also decided to hike milk prices for 500 ml by Rs 2 per litre. It said a hike of Rs 2 per litre to an increase of 4 per cent in MRP, lower than average food inflation.

This price hike will be effective in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra (Gujarat), Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and others where Amul is marketing fresh milk. After this hike, a 500 ml of Amul Gold milk will cost Rs 31 per litre in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra. Half a litre of Amul Taaza will now cost Rs 25 per litre and Amul Shakti has been priced at Rs 28 per 500 ml in these markets.

Also read: Amul increases milk price by Rs 2 from Aug 17; check new rates

Also read: Parle, Dabur and Mother Dairy scramble for imported paper straws, ask govt to extend ban deadline

Also read: Milk prices to remain firm, can only go up from here: Amul MD