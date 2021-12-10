Must achieve $44 bn target of textile exports in FY22: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday that the textile industry must achieve the target of $44 billion in exports in the current fiscal. The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution was interacting with the leaders of Textile Industry in India today.

Goyal said that government is always open to consider all industry requirements in order to ensure that targets are achieved. He said that industries that don't depend on subsidies thrive much more, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Textiles.

The minister further stated that product-linked incentive (PLI) Scheme for textiles and MITRA Parks Scheme are going to benefit the industry in a big way.

Goyal also added that India has met all of its international service commitments, which has made the country a trusted partner of the world. He stated that the country is showing signs of robust economic recovery. Total merchandise exports up to November 2021 is around $ 262 billion.

The minister said that the textile industry can no longer be satisfied with small increments, it's time for a quantum jump.

"It may be noted that Shri Goyal had asked the Textile industry to aim for $ 100 billion exports in a quick time. The meeting was convened to review the progress being made," read the statement.

Goyal conveyed that the exporters must back the expectations of the nation with their effort, expertise and efficiency. They should explore new markets.

The minister asked the participants and stakeholders to especially take care of small exporters and guide them. He added that government aims to provide a conducive ecosystem to explore the textile industry's competitive and comparative advantage. "These include simplification of laws, reduction of compliance burden, RoSTCL & RoDTEP notified, etc," as per the statement.

Goyal further stated that upcoming free trade agreements with different nations will provide new avenues to build trade partnerships.

