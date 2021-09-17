MyGov launches Planetarium Innovation Challenge for start-ups, tech entrepreneurs

MyGov India, under the ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has launched the Planetarium Innovation Challenge for Indian start-ups and tech entrepreneurs. The Planetarium Innovation Challenge was launched on September 11, 2021. Registration is open till October 10, 2021.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the aim of this challenge is to bring together the tech firms and Start-ups (based out of India) with a potential to build an indigenous planetarium system software using latest technologies, including Augmented Reality (A.R), Virtual Reality (V.R) and Merged Reality (MR).

The challenge invites applications from start-ups and tech entrepreneurs to develop state of the art technology for our planetariums. The innovation challenge is open to experts from all domains of planetarium technology, and may include start-ups, Indian legal entities.

The ministry said the application will be evaluated on different parameters, including approach towards problem-solving, product idea, degree of innovation, and novelty of approach. The evaluation parameters for all the participants includes innovation, replicability, scalability, usability and ease of deployment and potential risks involved in implementation of the solution.

The first prize, second prize and third prize winners will get Rs. 5 lakh, Rs. 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.