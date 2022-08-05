National Herald case: No proof that Motilal Vora handled finances, say ED sources

None of the Congress leaders who were summoned for questioning in the National Herald case submitted any documents that proved that the financial decisions were taken by the former treasurer of the Congress party, Motilal Vora, said Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources.

It is of pertinence as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others had said that these financial decisions were taken by Vora as he was the treasurer. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Bansal, and Suman Dubey have been questioned in the case so far.

The ED sources questioned the lack of minutes of the meetings where decisions about the financial transactions were made.

The ED had summoned Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, at a time when Parliament was in session, the Congress had alleged. However, the sources said that Kharge was the only employee of Young Indian Private Limited, and hence had no option but to call him.

During the course of investigation, the ED came across several shell companies, which were used for transactions with Young Indian. Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise is the only company in the public domain. Along with the shell companies, the ED also came across Hawala transactions and operators, the sources said.

Earlier this week, the ED ‘temporarily’ sealed the premises of Young Indian in the National Herald office. The ED raided the newspaper's Bahadurshah Zafar Marg office and 11 other locations on Tuesday as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation. The case revolves around financial irregularities in the Congress-supported Young Indian Private Ltd that owns the newspaper, National Herald.

