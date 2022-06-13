National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED, Delhi Police detains Congress workers 

Delhi Police has detained workers of the Indian National Congress (INC) ahead of the Gandhis’ appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald Case. Posters reading “I am not Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi” and “Dear Modi and Shah, Rahul Gandhi won’t bow” were spotted at many places in Delhi.

Leaders like Sachin Pilot (Lucknow), Vivek Tankha (Raipur), Digvijaya Singh (Bhopal), Sanjay Nirupam (Shimla), Ranjeet Ranjan (Chandigarh), Pawan Khera (Ahmedabad) and Alka Lamba conveyed their support to Rahul Gandhi.

Posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside his residence in Delhi.



Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram called ED’s action “baseless.” He was quoted as saying by India Today, “It appears that the ED’s jurisdiction does not extend to the BJP members or to states ruled by it.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told news agency ANI, “‘Satya ka Sangram’ will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?”

Another Congress leader said, “Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work.”

While Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the central agency today, Sonia Gandhi will appear in the case on June 23. The ED had issued summons to the Gandhis on June 1 in a money-laundering case in connection to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited deal.

Rahul Gandhi had to appear on June 2 initially but he sought more time as he was outside the nation. Sonia Gandhi was in India but she sought more time as she was down with COVID-19.

The case was registered nine months back after a trial court took cognisance of the Income Tax Department probe carried out basis the private complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The ex-BJP MP approached courts alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited, publisher of the National Herald newspaper, were acquired and transferred fraudulently to Young India Private Limited (YIL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi owned 38 per cent shares each in YIL.

Swamy alleged that Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds with YIL paying Rs 50 lakh to obtain rights to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the AJL owed to Congress. AJL took the loan to start the newspaper whereas Swamy alleged that the loan was illegal and was disbursed from party funds. National Herald is published by AJL and owned by YIL.