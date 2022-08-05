Nearly Rs 400 cr spent on ayurveda, yoga, other alternative medicine research: Govt

The government has established ayurveda, yoga, homeopathy, unani medicine, and siddha medicine research institutes in the country. The government has deployed nearly Rs 400 crore in the establishment of these centres.

Minister of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) Sarbananda Sonowal said in the Lok Sabha that the ministry has established central research institutes functioning under the purview of five research councils including Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council of Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), and Central Council of Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN).

Each of these councils have regional research institutes and clinical research institutes and units under its purview.

So far, the amount deployed for CCRAS for its nine research institutes is Rs 70.90 crore, out of which Rs 27.42 crore have been used. The government provided Rs 58.57 crore in 2017-18 for CCRS, which has been fully utilised.

CCRUM was allotted Rs 18.72 crore, which was fully utilised, when CRIUM Lucknow moved to its own building in 2014 from a rented accommodation.

The government gave CCRH Rs 107.54 crore to set up four of its research institutes. So far, Rs 72.90 crore have been used from there, and the rest are in the process of utilisation. The government gave Rs 121.24 crore to CCRYN for its three research institutes, which have been fully utilised.

The government is also implementing several schemes such as Extra Mural Research (EMR) projects, Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta Evum Uttapadan Sanvardhan Yojna (AOGUSY) scheme, Champion Services Sector Scheme, Ayurswasthya Yojana to promote private research institutes, along with international and national conferences, seminars, workshops, training programmes which are being organised to adopt the latest medical advancements, the ministry said.

