Net direct tax collections rise 23.09% to ₹8.11 lakh crore till August 10: Government data

Gross direct tax collections

Gross direct tax collections stood at ₹9,54,775.91 crore as of August 10, 2026, marking a 19.75% increase from ₹7,97,327.83 crore recorded during the same period of FY 2025-26.

Corporate tax collections increased to ₹3,80,108.34 crore, compared with ₹3,32,428.74 crore a year earlier. This represents a rise of around 14.3%.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, associations of persons, bodies of individuals and other entities, climbed to ₹5,40,829.50 crore from ₹4,42,261.82 crore, an increase of more than 22%.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections also recorded a sharp increase, rising from ₹22,354.31 crore to ₹33,823.74 crore, or nearly 51%.

However, collections under other taxes declined significantly to ₹14.33 crore, compared with ₹282.96 crore during the comparable period last year.

Advertisement

Direct Tax Collections: FY 2026-27 vs FY 2025-26

Particulars FY 2025-26 (₹ crore) FY 2026-27 (₹ crore) Growth Gross Direct Tax Collections 7,97,327.83 9,54,775.91 19.75% Corporate Tax (CT) 3,32,428.74 3,80,108.34 14.33% Non-Corporate Tax (NCT) 4,42,261.82 5,40,829.50 22.29% Securities Transaction Tax (STT) 22,354.31 33,823.74 51.30% Other Taxes (OT) 282.96 14.33 — Refunds 1,38,213.80 1,43,451.40 3.79% Net Direct Tax Collections 6,59,114.03 8,11,324.51 23.09% Net Corporate Tax 2,25,724.81 2,70,488.71 19.83% Net Non-Corporate Tax 4,10,756.21 5,07,012.92 23.44% Net STT 22,354.31 33,823.74 51.30% Note: Figures are as of August 10 of the respective financial year. NCT includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, AOPs, BOIs, local authorities and artificial juridical persons.

Refunds rise 3.79%

The government issued refunds worth ₹1,43,451.40 crore during the period, compared with ₹1,38,213.80 crore a year earlier. This represents a 3.79% increase.

Despite the rise in refunds, the growth in gross tax collections resulted in a substantial increase in net direct tax receipts.

Net collections cross ₹8 lakh crore

Advertisement

After adjusting for refunds, net direct tax collections stood at ₹8,11,324.51 crore, up from ₹6,59,114.03 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2025-26.

Corporate tax contributed ₹2,70,488.71 crore to net collections, compared with ₹2,25,724.81 crore last year. Net non-corporate tax collections rose to ₹5,07,012.92 crore from ₹4,10,756.21 crore.

STT contributed ₹33,823.74 crore to net collections, while other taxes recorded a marginal negative figure of ₹0.86 crore.

What the numbers show

The latest figures indicate that direct tax collections are maintaining strong momentum in the opening months of FY 2026-27. The increase in non-corporate tax collections has been particularly notable, while the sharp rise in STT collections also points to higher receipts from securities transactions during the period.

The data also shows that refunds have grown at a much slower pace than gross collections. As a result, the increase in net direct tax receipts has remained stronger than the growth in gross collections.

Overall, the government’s latest figures point to a substantial increase in direct tax revenue available after accounting for refunds during the first part of FY 2026-27.