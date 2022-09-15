Nitin Gadkari says sale of petrol, diesel vehicles must be discouraged

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari said that the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles must be discouraged. Speaking at the 62nd annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the minister said that sale of petrol and diesel vehicles needs to be discouraged to curb pollution and the focus must be on alternative fuels. He said that the import of petroleum products has gone up to Rs 16 lakh crore, and needs to be brought down.

The minister asked SIAM to find out ways to reduce import dependency. The minister added that it is time to develop the electric vehicle (EV) industry and increase the production of 2/3/4 wheelers, as well as buses. Gadkari said that public transport using EVs must be encouraged. “I want to make India the No. 1 manufacturer of alternative fuel vehicles,” he said, further adding, “My dream is to launch an electric highway. Come to me with ideas, I have money and other resources, there is huge potential,” he said in the convention.

Gadkari also said that India must focus on technologies such as ropeway, cable car, and hyperloop. He also requested companies to change their fuel to green hydrogen.

He said that cost and pollution need to be reduced, and comfort to customers needs to be increased. Gadkari assured the government’s support for an increase in exports and reduction in imports.

The minister called for greater cooperation required for the vehicle scrapping policy. He suggested setting up three scrapping centres in one district, and said that cost of components can come down by 30 per cent through waste material. He also suggested discounts to people who scrap their vehicles, and said that it will also act as an incentive for customers.

Gadkari spoke about the setting up of 27 green express highways. He said travel time from Delhi to Mumbai will reduce to 12 hours from the current 52 hours. By December it will come down to 20-22 hours, said the minister. He aims to take down logistics cost by 10 per cent.

Speaking about ethanol, he said that it is his “favourite topic”. Sugar produced in excess can be used for ethanol production, he said. Industry should use the flex engine technology where 100 per cent ethanol can be used, which would further help the environment as well as farmers. He said ethanol pumps will also be established in the coming months.

