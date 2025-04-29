No dumping, no cut-throat competition from Beijing, says Chinese envoy to India

China’s ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, has asserted that China will not engage in market dumping or cut-throat competition as it seeks deeper economic ties with emerging economies, including India.

In an editorial published by the Indian Express, Xu emphasized that China strictly adheres to WTO rules and would not disrupt other countries’ industries even as global trade tensions escalate. "China will strictly comply with WTO disciplines and market rules and would not indulge in market dumping or cut-throat competition, nor seek to disrupt other countries’ industries, he wrote.

In the editorial titled “The Opportunity for China and India,” Xu framed the ongoing US-led tariff and trade wars as a destabilizing force undermining the rules-based international order.

He called on developing nations to unite in defending multilateralism and promoting shared economic growth. However, notably, the piece makes no mention of India’s immediate security concerns following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Xu argued that China's economic rise stems from self-driven development rather than external concessions.

Stressing China's contribution to global economic stability, he pointed out that BRICS nations now account for nearly half of the world’s population and one-fifth of its trade. Xu projected that China and India, together, could generate a "1+1=11" multiplier effect, with the two countries expected to contribute 36% to global economic growth over the next six years — a figure surpassing the combined contribution of all G7 economies.

The ambassador also reiterated China's openness to Indian products, stating that China is committed to expanding domestic demand and providing market opportunities for high-quality imports. At the same time, Xu cautioned against unilateral actions by the United States, arguing that history shows the dangers of economic bullying and protectionism. He called for strengthening regional cooperation mechanisms such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) to sustain global stability.

Xu warned that the world stands at a crossroads and urged developing countries to work together to uphold multilateralism, protect the interests of the Global South, and inject much-needed stability into a turbulent global landscape.