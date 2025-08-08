'No law over two pages': Amitabh Kant calls for radical rules reset at state level

India’s regulatory clutter needs a radical cleanup, and no law should be longer than two pages. That’s the message from former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at the BT India@100 Summit, as he pushed for state-led reform and a ruthless simplification of the country’s rules, regulations, and tax structures.

“There’s a critical need to simplify the GST regime and eliminate unnecessary rules and procedures—especially at the state level,” Kant said. “Even startups are taking too long just to register. My key message: no rules, no policies, no laws more than two pages.”

Kant called for a national rethink on how regulation impacts growth. “States must be the key drivers of growth,” he said, adding that cutting procedural red tape can unlock economic momentum. He emphasized that simplification isn’t just central—it must be local.

On macroeconomic strategy, Kant argued that India needs just 12 champion states growing at 10% to lift national growth to 9%. “You already have growth coming from the south and west. Now the opportunity lies in the east—UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha. These are mineral-rich states. There’s no reason they shouldn’t be growing at 9–10% per annum.”

He pointed out that 55% of India’s population lives in the eastern region. “If the east grows, we grow with equity. These states must become India’s future growth champions.”