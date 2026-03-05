No plans for petrol or diesel rationing, sufficient fuel stocks available: Government sources

The government has no plans to ration petrol or diesel in India, as the country currently has adequate fuel stocks and diversified energy supplies to meet domestic demand, government sources told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Officials said India remains in a comfortable position regarding energy security, even as tensions escalate in West Asia and concerns grow about potential disruptions to global oil and gas supplies.

The sources said India has sufficient inventories of crude oil and petroleum products, and supplies continue to be replenished regularly. Authorities are also closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and reviewing the energy scenario twice daily to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Adequate fuel stocks available

Government sources indicated that India currently has around 25 days of crude oil inventory. In addition, the country holds approximately 25 days of petrol and diesel stocks.

When combined with strategic petroleum reserves, India has nearly eight weeks of total inventory cover of crude oil and petroleum products, which can help cushion the country against short-term supply disruptions.

Officials emphasised that these stock levels ensure there is no immediate threat to fuel availability, ruling out the need for rationing.

“India remains in a comfortable position with regard to energy security,” sources said, adding that supplies are being replenished regularly and the situation is being closely monitored.

Limited exposure to Strait of Hormuz disruptions

Government sources also highlighted that only about 40% of India’s crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route currently under scrutiny due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The remaining 60% of crude imports are sourced through alternative routes and suppliers, which significantly reduces India’s exposure to potential disruptions in the region.

India also continues to import crude oil from Russia under existing contracts, further diversifying its supply base.

Qatar LNG disruption

The government’s assessment comes after QatarEnergy declared force majeure on Wednesday, citing unforeseen circumstances linked to the regional conflict. Force majeure is a contractual clause invoked when extraordinary events prevent parties from fulfilling contractual obligations without facing penalties.

Qatar currently supplies around 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) and remains a key supplier for India. Of India’s total 195 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas imports, Qatar accounts for around 60 mmscmd.

Following the development, sources said Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) may also declare force majeure to ensure that available gas supplies are prioritised for essential sectors.

Alternative energy supplies

To strengthen energy security, India is also exploring alternative sources of supply. Government sources said Australia and Canada have offered to sell gas to India, as the country looks to diversify its import basket.

India is also in discussions with major oil producers and global energy organisations, including the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In addition, officials said India is in talks with the United States regarding insurance arrangements for oil tankers, which could help ensure continued shipping through sensitive regions.

The country has also recently signed new energy agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the United States to further diversify its supply sources.

Global supply situation

According to government sources, there is no global shortage of crude oil, LPG or LNG, despite heightened geopolitical tensions.

India remains in regular contact with multiple suppliers and is closely monitoring global markets to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability.

Officials said these steps, combined with adequate stock levels and diversified sourcing, place India in a strong position to manage any potential short-term supply disruptions arising from the ongoing crisis in West Asia.