No proposal under consideration for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission: Govt

The government, in a response to a question at the Lok Sabha, said that currently there is no proposal under consideration to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission.

When asked if the government proposes to ensure the timely constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “No such proposal is under consideration with the Government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the Central Government employees.”

The ministry did not give any further details and reasons for not considering any proposal right now.

To the question on measures taken by the government to increase salaries of central government employees in the view of rising inflation, the minister said, “In order to compensate Central Government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, Dearness Allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of rate of inflation as per All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) released by Labour Bureau under M/o Labour & Employment.”

The Union Cabinet, in March, had decided to increase Dearness Allowance for central government employees by 3 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022. "The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise," the government had said in a statement .

Before that, in July 2021, the government had raised the DA and DR for central government employees to 28 per cent from 17 per cent. In October the previous year, the central government employees witnessed a jump of 3 per cent in DA.

