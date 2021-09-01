Non-subsidised domestic LPG prices up by Rs 25; costs Rs 884.50 in Delhi, Mumbai

Prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been hiked again by Rs 25 on Wednesday. A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 884.50 apiece in Delhi. Price of 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 75 apiece.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was being sold at Rs 859.50 but has now increased to Rs 884.50. Similarly in Chennai, a domestic cylinder used to cost Rs 875.50, which has been hiked to Rs 900.50 from today. In Kolkata, the price was Rs 886, which has increased to Rs 911.

LPG prices have doubled in the last seven years. On March 1, 2014, an LPG refill cost Rs 410.50, which has now been increased to Rs 859.90.

LPG prices are reviewed every month. The last hike was announced on August 17. Between January 1 and September 1, LPG prices have gone up by Rs 190.

Prices of LPG cylinders vary from state to state due to local taxes. The Centre, however, allows a subsidy to select households. Under this subsidy each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year.

Meanwhile, jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been cut by Rs 2,608.50/kL to Rs 66,527.97/kL. Petrol and diesel prices have also been cut by 13-15 paise today. Petrol price in Delhi is now at Rs 101.34 and in Mumbai, it’s Rs 107.39 per litre. Diesel price in Delhi is now at Rs 88.77 and in Mumbai it’s Rs 96.33 per litre.

