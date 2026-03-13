Lok Sabha grants approval for additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore spending for FY 2025-26

The Lok Sabha approved supplementary demands for grants amounting to an additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore in spending for the 2025-26 fiscal year, following a voice vote marked by opposition protests. The approval enables the government to bolster its financial commitments while addressing ongoing concerns in the House, particularly regarding LPG availability in the context of the West Asia crisis. Soon after passing the demands, the House was adjourned for the day, capping a session that highlighted both fiscal priorities and political tensions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, responding to the debate, told the House that the new spending would not result in any breach of the government's fiscal deficit target. She stated, “There is no increase in expenditure beyond the BE of 2025-26 due to the second supplementary,” reaffirming the administration’s adherence to planned fiscal discipline despite the additional outlay.

The government’s request had initially sought approval for a gross additional amount of Rs 2.81 lakh crore. However, after factoring in estimated additional receipts of Rs 80,000 crore for the current fiscal year, the net additional cash spending has been set at Rs 2.01 lakh crore. This adjustment reflects efforts to optimise resource allocation within the constraints of budgetary planning.

According to the Revised Estimates for 2025-26, the fiscal deficit remains unchanged at 4.4 per cent of GDP, mirroring the level projected in the original Budget Estimates. Maintaining the fiscal deficit at this rate underlines the government's intention to implement supplementary expenditure without compromising macroeconomic stability.

In her reply, Sitharaman also addressed concerns raised by opposition members during the session. While the House witnessed disruptions and slogans over LPG shortage issues, the Finance Minister reaffirmed the government's fiscal responsibility and clarified that the supplementary demands would not affect the overall fiscal framework for the coming year.

The government has revised its total expenditure estimate for the current fiscal year, reducing it to Rs 49.65 lakh crore in the Revised Estimates. This compares to Rs 50.65 lakh crore projected in the initial Budget Estimates, reflecting a downward adjustment in spending amid shifting priorities.

Data from the Controller General of Accounts indicates that the government had already spent Rs 36.90 lakh crore up to January of the current financial year. This figure provides context for the additional outlays approved and reflects the broader fiscal landscape in which these changes are being implemented.