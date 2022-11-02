Online groceries? No, kirana stores are preferred by 86% Indians, finds survey

There might be a range of options when it comes to grocery shopping online, but Indians still prefer the known and trusted kirana store round the corner. According to the Axis My India November CSI Survey, a monthly analysis of consumer perception, 86 per cent Indians prefer shopping from the local kirana stores, while only 2 per cent use online apps. And among the online grocery platforms, Amazon and Flipkart are the most preferred apps with 17 per cent and 15 per cent of the users using them, followed by JioMart with 8 per cent.

The survey took into account responses from 10,207 respondents, out of which 70 per cent were from rural India and 30 per cent from urban India. It found that sentiments have improved across five sub-indices.

The survey revealed that overall household spending increased 59 per cent. Consumption of essential products such as personal care and household items increased 46 per cent, while consumption of discretionary products such as ACs, cars, and refrigerators, increased 11 per cent.

Consumption of health-related items such as vitamins, tests, healthy food went up 39 per cent, and media consumption including TV, internet, radio, increased 21 per cent. Mobility increased 7 per cent for Indian families.

As for the festive season, 29 per cent of consumers plan to shop more or have shopped more, while 37 per cent plan on buying clothes during the sales season, followed by 23% and 14% preferring to buy groceries and food respectively, and 6 per cent preferring to buy electronic appliances.

Jewellery saw increased demand this festive season, with 17 per cent purchasing jewellery.

According to Axis My India’s CSI Survey, 61 per cent access internet daily, with 29 per cent using the internet in the last one month to use social media apps like Facebook and Twitter. As many as 23 per cent each have used the internet to chat on WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram etc. and for watching/downloading online videos.

More than half – 52 per cent – are aware that India has recently launched 5G technology, with 24 per cent planning to switch to 5G phones. Meanwhile, 7 per cent said that they have already purchased.

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “India's steady economic growth and hints of sinking prices have resulted in recovery in consumer confidence. The month-long celebrations have served to amplify this spirit. Convenience and concessions also continue to influence consumer attitudes toward purchases and the demand for goods and services.”

Gupta said that online apps are gaining ground in consumers’ minds even as local kiranas continue to meet the demand of grocery shopping. “Similarly, while rebates and discounts are triggering budgeted purchases, the sale of big-ticket items are still restricted. Therefore, while overall spends provide a positive outlook, one can witness novel behaviours of splurge and scrimp pertaining to categories and mode of purchase,” he added.

