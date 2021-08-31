Output recovery, inflation differ significantly across manufacturing sectors: Ind-Ra

Global commodity prices are impacting different manufacturing sectors differently, states India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in an analysis. The report says that on one end there are basic metals that have seen high output and high inflation, while on the other there are sectors such as beverages, apparel, leather, printing and reproduction of recorded media that have witnessed low output and low inflation, as compared to the pre-COVID-19 level.

Moreover, sectors such as textiles, wood products, paper, other non-metallic minerals, machinery, motor vehicles fall in between with medium output recovery and low inflation. Then there’s food products, other transport equipment and other manufacturing that saw a medium output but high inflation.

Ind-Ra says that high fuel inflation has raised the input costs across all sectors. Apart from the basic cost of raw materials, intermediate goods, wage costs etc push the prices and inflation of manufactured products. According to RBI’s latest Industrial Outlook Survey (April-June 2021), manufacturers are passing on the input costs and salary outgo to output prices. They are expected to continue with this till demand normalises.

“Ind-Ra believes that the low recovery of output in labour-intensive sectors such as wearing apparel, leather and related products and textiles means a significant setback to employment. Since this is happening against the backdrop of already reduced labour participation and low female labour participation in the workforce, it could pose a serious policy challenge besides impacting the demand for items of mass consumption,” the report said.

Manufactured food products are also showing high inflation, despite medium output recovery. While food articles in primary articles showed average inflation of 3.4 per cent in March 2020-June 2021, manufacturing food products showed average inflation of 7.2 per cent.

“Prices of a large number of items as diverse as minerals, edible oil, crude oil, coal, fertilisers, plastic, basic metals, electrical/electronic items, auto and auto components etc. are linked to global commodity prices and they collectively account for about 44 per cent weight in the Wholesale Price Index,” the report said.

Wholesale inflation increased to 13.1 per cent in May 2021 from 2.5 per cent in January 2021 before easing to 11.2 per cent in July 2021.

