Over 1 crore unorganised workers register on e-Shram portal

The government on Sunday said over 1 crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal since its launch on August 26.

The portal was launched last month to prepare a comprehensive database of unorganised workers from different sectors like construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, transport sector, among others.

"In almost 24 days, more than 1 crore (or 10 million) workers have registered at the portal. As of today, 1,03,12,095 workers have registered in the portal. Of these around 43 per cent of the beneficiaries are female and 57 per cent are male," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a release.

Registration on the portal will help the large number of migrant workers engaged in these sectors take the benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State Rameshwar Teli, the secretary of the ministry Apurva Chandra and other regional officers are interacting with the unorganised workers and leaders of trade union and media to sensitise them about the features and benefits of the portal, the release said.

Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have seen the highest number of registrations under the initiative, while smaller states and union territories are behind as they have lesser number of workforce.

Giving details about the registered workers, it said around 48 per cent of them are in the age group of 25-40 years, followed by around 21 per cent registration in the age group of 40-50 years. While 19 per cent registration has been in the age group of 16-25 years, 12 per cent has been in the age group of 50 years and above.

The government said the Common Service Centres (CSCs) have been facilitating registration on the portal, with nearly 68 per cent registrations taking place through them. "Workers are encouraged to visit their nearest CSCs to register themselves at the portal and take advantage of this exercise which would lead to greater portability and last mile delivery of various welfare programmes. Migrant workers, in particular would immensely benefit from this."

After registration at e-Shram portal, the workers receive a digital e-Shram card and they can update their profiles through portal or mobile app. They get a Universal Account Number on e-Shram card that will be acceptable across the country and they will not be required to register at different places for obtaining social security benefits.

"If a worker is registered at the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he/she will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability," the release said.

