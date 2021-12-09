Over 1 lakh received pension directly into their bank accounts via SAMPANN: Govt

The government on Thursday announced that more than one lakh pensioners have received pension directly into their bank accounts via the its comprehensive pension management software SAMPANN, which is an acronym for System for Accounting and Management of Pension.

"It has ensured recurring monthly savings to the Government of India on account of Commission being paid to Banks/Post Offices for payment of Pension which approximately amounts to Rs. 11.5 crore as of June, 2021," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Highlighting the benefits of SAMPANN, the government said that the software has improved the service delivery to pensioners by providing a single window setup, which has led to timely settlement of pension cases, provision of e-Pension Payment Order as well as help pensioners get easy access to key information like payment history etc. It also said that the facility enables online submission of grievances and timely SMS alerts.

On 29 December, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched SAMPANN to facilitate pensioners of the telecom department.

The PM had then said that the Union government is using technology to improve ease of living and greater ease of access to citizen-centric services.

SAMNPANN is a seamless online pension processing and payment system for Department of Telecommunications pensioners. It provides direct credit of pension into the bank accounts of pensioners.

It has also been instrumental in settling close to 76000 BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme 2019 cases in a short span of 6 months.